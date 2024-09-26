Billy Joel, Sting to perform at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2025

Billy Joel performs onstage during the last show of his residency at Madison Square Garden on July 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are very few entertainers whose concert announcements can be shrouded in secrecy until the very last minute, and two of them are coming to Indianapolis next year.

Billy Joel and Sting will perform at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.

Former Indianapolis Colts player Jack Doyle announced the one-night-only show at a Thursday morning press conference.

Both legendary musicians will perform full, live sets featuring the most beloved songs from throughout their careers.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m.