Binford Boulevard ramp to WB I-465 closing Tuesday for 3-year project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Starting Tuesday morning, the ramp connecting northbound Binford Boulevard to westbound I-465 is expected to close for a project that’ll wrap up in 2025, according to Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDOT says the closure will help make room for construction and keep I-465 traffic flowing during the Clear Path 465 project. The project will improve safety and traffic flow at one of the states busiest intersections.

When work is complete, INDOT says drivers exiting eastbound onto I-69 northbound will no longer have to merge with traffic exiting northbound Bindford Boulevard.

This is the first out of three long-term road closures happening this summer. The Allisonville Road ramp to eastbound I-465 and Shadeland Avenue/56th Street ramp to northbound I-465 are expected to close during the summer and won’t reopen until 2024.

Drivers are encouraged to use handsfree mobile mapping apps for alternative routes.