Biplane makes emergency landing on 96th Street

A two-seat biplane made an emergency landing on 96th Street at Covington Boulevard on Aug. 25, 2021, Fishers Fire Department says. (Photo Provided/Fishers Fire Department)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A two-seat biplane made an emergency landing on 96th Street at Covington Boulevard, Fishers Fire Department said Wednesday night.

The pilot was the only occupant. No one was injured.

No additional details about the landing was immediately available.