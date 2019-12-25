Birds’ nest sparked fire at Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) – Authorities in Fishers believe a birds’ nest on top of floodlights is the cause of a Christmas Eve fire that extensively damaged a house.

No injuries were reported in the Tuesday evening fire. Fishers Fire Department Captain John Mehling says the call for the fire on Midnight Pass came in around 9 p.m.

Firefighters arriving at the scene encountered heavy fire from the attic and battled the blaze at the two-story house.

Mehling says firefighters were able to contain “the brunt of the fire” to the attic space. No estimates on the damage were immediately available.