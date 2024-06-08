BJ’s Wholesale Club bringing Carmel into the fold

Later this year, this flurry of construction activity will give way to a flurry of consumer activity. (Provided Photo/The Reporter/Anna Mitchell)

CARMEL, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — The new BJ’s Wholesale Club site in Carmel will go from concrete and dirt to a “one-stop shop” later this year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is opening a new location in Carmel. To celebrate, they hosted a breakfast gathering on Wednesday at the new site. Photographers and BJ’s representatives watched at 14400 Lowes Way as construction went on around them.

Gina Fedele, BJ’s Wholesale Club new market development director, was available to answer questions.

“We are super excited to be in Carmel,” Fedele said. “We feel like this is a great community for us to really showcase our value and offer our great selection to the members.”

BJ’s is also opening a gas station, allowing shoppers to get their groceries and their gas at the same time. Fedele said the prices are affordable compared to other gas stations.

At the store, shoppers can meet all their needs at this “one-stop shop.” Fedele said they will have everything from a fresh bakery to a deli with fresh cut meat to general merchandise like clothing, electronics, and seasonal products. Shoppers can buy their Christmas decorations and their summer sandals at the same place.

“Our fresh assortment offers great pack sizes for families,” Fedele said. “So I really feel like they will come in here and have a great assortment to choose from.”

Fedele said that they serve their shoppers by saving them 25 percent on their groceries when they shop at BJ’s Wholesale Club. They hope to give the people in their community affordable, quality merchandise. After all, their motto is: “To serve the families that depend on us.”

“And that is really how we feel that we will help this community in order to serve our purpose,” Fedele said.