‘Black: A Festival of Joy’ returns for its third year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Black: A Festival of Joy,” a celebration of Black culture and community, is returning for its third year this Saturday at Taggart Riverside Park.

Nigel Long, a committee member for the festival, and Ashlee Baskin, of the Asante Art Institute of Indianapolis, stopped by WISH-TV to chat with Daybreak’s Jeremy Jenkins about the significance and excitement surrounding the event.

“We’re looking for amazing performances, awesome stuff, a lot more people, and it’s going to be fantastic,” Long said. “We need more joy throughout our community because it centers us. It’s the thing that has gotten us through. It’s the resistance we experience. It’s the happiness—so many things.”

The festival aims to shift the narrative often associated with the Black community by highlighting joy and unity. Long emphasized that the event represents an opportunity for everyone to come together, enjoy a large cookout, and celebrate both commonalities and differences.

Baskin underscored the importance of representation and providing a platform for self-expression.

“Being able to see yourself up there is empowering and encouraging,” Baskin said. “There’s an exchange—we share stories, we share energy. When we are together, you can literally feel that joy.”

The festival will feature a variety of activities and entertainment, including a concert headlined by BJ the Chicago Kid. Other performers include Austin Dean Ashford, a rapper and singer who plays the ukulele, as well as several reggae artists and DJs. The Asante Art Institute will kick off the event.

In addition to the musical performances, attendees can enjoy food trucks, wellness activities, and a field day for children. The festival seeks to offer something for everyone.

“Austin Dean Ashford is a new member of our community from California, and he’s going to put on a show you don’t want to miss,” Long said.

“Black: A Festival of Joy” will be held this Saturday from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Taggart Riverside Park. For ticket information, click here. There are also opportunities to volunteer or become a vendor.