Local

Black Baby Loss Awareness Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local support group is advocating for mothers and babies and is launching a new campaign, ‘Black Baby Loss Awareness Week,’ which starts Oct. 17-21.

‘Shades of Becoming A Mom’ talks openly about pregnancy-related conditions that disproportionately impact some women of color, specifically black women, during pregnancy and childbirth.

Black babies in Indiana die at a rate double the infant mortality rate experienced by white and Hispanic babies.

On Saturday, ‘Shades of Becoming A Mom’ tackled the issue of grief that mothers experience after infant loss. The group held its first candlelight ceremony to remember the babies who died before their first birthday.

There are some reasons black babies aren’t surviving, and to shed more light, the organization is launching Black Baby Loss Awareness Week Monday. The nonprofit works to alleviate cultural barriers experienced by black women during pregnancy, after delivery, and throughout the grieving process.

“It’s to encourage moms and tell them to speak up and know their truth. It’s to give them access to mental health resources while grieving a loss. It’s also building partnerships with hospitals and healthcare workers to bridge that gap between the African American and medical communities so we can have more trusting relationships,” founder, Tieree Reed said.

There are plenty of events to get involved in throughout the year. Next year, SOBAM plans to host its first community baby shower called “Bump to Bundle.” The event will help mothers go over the warning signs to be on the lookout for during pregnancy and other techniques on how mothers can advocate for themselves.