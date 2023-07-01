Black Business Block Party postponed due to storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A block party scheduled for Saturday meant to highlight and promote Black-owned businesses has been postponed due to turbulent weather.

The Black Business Block Party, hosted by members of the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority, was put on pause due to the storms being a “safety issue,” chair event planner Mayrena King told News 8.

King told News 8 that only about 3% of businesses are Black-owned, and that’s why they plan to promote entrepreneurship at the event.

The group’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for women and children. “This block party will be a great fundraiser for our mission,” stated Tammi Prince, co-chair of the Circle City Classic Committee.

“We will reschedule the event for some time later this month,” King said.