Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Black Business Block Party postponed due to storms

by: Lakyn McGee
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A block party scheduled for Saturday meant to highlight and promote Black-owned businesses has been postponed due to turbulent weather.

The Black Business Block Party, hosted by members of the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority, was put on pause due to the storms being a “safety issue,” chair event planner Mayrena King told News 8.

King told News 8 that only about 3% of businesses are Black-owned, and that’s why they plan to promote entrepreneurship at the event.

The group’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for women and children. “This block party will be a great fundraiser for our mission,” stated Tammi Prince, co-chair of the Circle City Classic Committee.

“We will reschedule the event for some time later this month,” King said.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana Grown: Bee Great Company
Local News /
Tyrese Haliburton agrees to multimillion-dollar...
Sports /
Affirmative action for white people?...
Education /
France arrests more than 1,300...
International News /
‘UnPHILtered’: Too many candidates turn...
News /
Pitney Bowes to close parcel...
Business /
Indiana woman dies at Utah...
Indiana News /
Jill Biden hosts military chefs...
National News /