Black Lives Matter mural artists collaborate in new exhibit at Indianapolis Art Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been a year since the collaboration of 18 artists behind the Black Lives Matter mural on Indiana Avenue near downtown.

A display of each of their individual work can be seen at the Indianapolis Art Center for an exhibit titled The Eighteen: 365+.

It includes artwork created in the 365 days since the BLM mural in August 2020.

The Eighteen: 365+ is a visual reminder that Black lives and Black history matter year-round. It will be open daily through Oct. 15 and is free to the public.