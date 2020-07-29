‘Black Lives Matter’ mural to be painted on portion of Indiana Avenue downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A portion of a downtown Indianapolis road will be closed beginning Thursday afternoon for the painting of the “Black Lives Matter” mural, city officials said Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, Indiana Avenue between Blackford and West streets will be closed Thursday afternoon until Monday.

“Earlier this month the City County Council adopted the ‘Black Lives Matter’ language on behalf of the Consolidated City of Indianapolis-Marion County,” according to a press release sent to News 8.

Drivers should use detours during the closure.

Southeast traffic on Indiana Avenue will be directed to use University Boulevard, New York Street and West Street. Northwest traffic will be directed to use West Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 11th Street, 10th Street and University Boulevard.

Indy DPW employees will supervise the project and sign off on the materials and the design.

Supplies are being donated by the Indianapolis Urban League. According to city officials, community leaders will choose Black visual artists to complete the mural.