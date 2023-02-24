Local

Black market for Mexican consulate appointments raises concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A black market for appointments at the Mexican Consulate in Indianapolis is causing major concerns.

It’s making it harder for Mexicans to get important documents forcing some to buy costly appointments when it’s actually free.

“We have a big problem with what we call the ‘gestores,’ the third parties who make the appointments for them,” the head consul of the Mexican Consulate in Indianapolis, Maki Teramoto, said.

According to Teramoto, people outside the consulate make appointments online to sell illegally.

Appointments that should be free of charge can wind up costing people $300.

“We really don’t know. We just can imagine how they are making appointments for many people. Some of them are coming even from Columbus for appointments here in Indianapolis,” Teramoto said.

“For somebody to charge that much for a service that’s supposed to be a free public service is just incredible to me, but to hear that it can be up to $300 that’s just ridiculous,” Elia James Sanchez, an Indianapolis resident, said.

Sanchez says it can take months for someone to obtain an appointment.

This location serves Mexican nationals living in Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky.

The appointments are made online using the service “Mi Consulado” or “My Consulate” that’s run by the Mexican government.

There are only certain days you can make an appointment, and those only begin at 7 p.m.

“One of our very common suggestions is: Do you have teenagers at home? Then ask them. Put all your kids to make the appointment. Someone will get it,” Teramoto said.

According to Teramoto, people will also give away sensitive information to scammers that prey on them.

She said, “You have to give your personal information to that third person and that could end in fraud and these other kinds of felonies.”

She says ultimately people need to stop buying appointments.

“Whatever information you need please come to the consulate. Please reach the consulate because the information we have is certain,” Teramoto said.

Last year, Teramoto became the first woman to lead the Mexican Consulate in Indianapolis.

Teramoto says slowly more appointments will be made available. She says this year, she is focused on providing more services to the community.

Staff members at the Mexican Consulate in Indianapolis say tell me they’ll be traveling to nearby cities to provide more services to community members.