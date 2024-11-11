Free event to address Black maternal wellness in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday, Just Community will host a free event focused on Black maternal wellness in Marion County.

The event, “Elevating the Standard of Care: Black Maternal Wellness in Marion County,” will take place from 12 – 2:30 p.m. at 16 Tech, 1220 Waterway Blvd., Indianapolis. It will include lunch, a panel discussion, and networking opportunities.

Organizers say the event aims to foster a deeper understanding of the systemic issues affecting Black maternal health and promote dialogue around practical steps toward change.

Dr. Nicole Carey, executive director of Just Community, will present new research from the report, “Setting a New Standard of Care: The State of Black Maternal Wellness in Marion County.” The report highlights the challenges Black mothers face in accessing quality healthcare and offers recommendations for improving outcomes in the community.

Following the presentation, attendees will participate in a panel discussion with policymakers, doulas, and clinical directors working to address maternal health disparities. The panel will delve into the barriers Black mothers encounter in healthcare settings, share stories of resilience, and discuss potential solutions to improve maternal health in the region.

Click here to reserve your spot and learn more about the event.