Black Restaurant Week comes to Indianapolis, joins National Urban League Conference

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A growing celebration of black-owned restaurants has made its way to Indianapolis and it will be going on the same time as the National Urban League Convention.

Fifteen restaurants in the city will be serving some of their best food at discounted prices from July 21-28.

One of the newest restaurants, Michael’s Soul Kitchen, is located right in the heart of downtown on East Ohio Street.

Co-owner Romeo Gerson says they have something special planned for customers during this occasion.

“We’re doing live entertainment tonight, tomorrow, this whole weekend,” Gerson said.

Black Restaurant Week started in Houston, Texas in 2016.

The goal was to spread awareness for the black culinary industry

The model was a proven success with over $50,000 of revenue generated in the Houston economy through black-owned restaurants.

The success of Black Restaurant Week opened the door for expansion to other cities across the United States, including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Atlanta, New Orleans and Dallas.

Click here for a full list of the Indianapolis restaurants participating in Black Restaurant Week.