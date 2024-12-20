34°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
34° Indianapolis

Black Santa Toy Extravaganza to be held at Madam Walker Legacy Center

(Provided Photo/Madam Walker Legacy Center)
by: Dakarai Turner
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Madam Walker Legacy Center will host its annual Black Santa Toy Extravaganza this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event invites parents and children in need to experience the joy of the season with no registration required.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Black Santa, enjoy a festive atmosphere, and receive special toys for their children. The event is designed to celebrate community spirit and giving during the holiday season, making it a memorable occasion for families.

Organizers encourage all families in need to attend and take part in the celebration.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana attorney general files lawsuits...
Indiana News /
Leap of faith: A few...
National News /
Alabama profits off prisoners who...
National News /
At least one dead after...
News /
LA Zoo hatches first-ever perentie...
National News /
Tesla recalling almost 700,000 vehicles...
Business /
Giant sloths and mastodons lived...
News /
France’s anti-terrorism court convicts 8...
International News /