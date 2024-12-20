Black Santa Toy Extravaganza to be held at Madam Walker Legacy Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Madam Walker Legacy Center will host its annual Black Santa Toy Extravaganza this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event invites parents and children in need to experience the joy of the season with no registration required.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Black Santa, enjoy a festive atmosphere, and receive special toys for their children. The event is designed to celebrate community spirit and giving during the holiday season, making it a memorable occasion for families.

Organizers encourage all families in need to attend and take part in the celebration.