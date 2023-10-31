Black Victorian gem in Herron-Morton is on the market for $813K

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An immaculately updated residence situated in the highly coveted Herron-Morton neighborhood, this black Victorian gem epitomizes a blend of historic charm and contemporary living.

With a careful eye on preserving its historical allure, this home caters to modern lifestyles while boasting an inviting space for discerning individuals.

Adorned with a striking black and gold-accented exterior, two second story balconies, residents can savor the crisp fall evenings while enjoying serene views of the private backyard or watch the bustle of the city from the front balcony which provides an engaging vista of the cityscape, adding further delight to this modernized black Victorian abode.

The main level features a functional layout, encompassing a generously sized office, a comfortable living room with elegant pocket doors leading to the family room, a sun-soaked dining room complete with a built-in window bench, and an updated, open-concept kitchen adjoining the family room.

Ascending via two staircases leads to the second level, hosting three bedrooms, including a spacious primary suite equipped with a spa-style bath, a convenient laundry room, and a turret room ideal for indulging in reading.

Venturing to the third level, a versatile space featuring a recreational room, a well-appointed bar area, and two additional bedrooms complemented by a full bath.

Adding practicality to its allure, this property boasts a three-car garage.

The home’s prime location allows for a walkable lifestyle, placing it within easy reach of local eateries and bars, ensuring convenience and vibrancy for its occupants.

(Photos Provided/Zillow)

Address: 1609 N Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Price: $812,500

Listing Agent: Bif Ward bif@talktotucker.com, F.C. Tucker Company, Casley Ward Lewis 317-590-7865

Referral: Summer Hudson/Find a Lot to Love, 317-622-6575, findalottolove@gmail.com

Additional photos and info: talktotucker.com

