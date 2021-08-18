Local

Blackford County crash kills 1, injures 4 others

DUNKIRK, Ind. (WISH) — One man was killed and four others — including two teens — were injured in a Blackford County crash Tuesday, Indiana State Police said Wednesday.

ISP say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:51 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 167 and County Road 300 South. That is just north of Dunkirk.

Police say a Dodge Ram driven by Garry Horner, 41, of Redkey, was going west on County Road 300 South approaching State Road 167. He disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and hit a Ford Fusion driven by 37-year-old Ashley Baxter, of Celina, Ohio.

Horner’s truck rolled over several times and the front seat passenger, Neil Kregerreis, 67, of Penville, was ejected. Kregerreis was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel. Horner was transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Baxter’s car car rolled over and came to rest upside down in a field. She and her two children — ages 14 and 15 — sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening and were transported to IU Health Jay Hospital.

Everyone involved in the crash except Kregerreis was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Drugs or alcohol were not initially suspected to have played a role in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.