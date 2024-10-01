Blake Shelton coming to Fishers Event Center in 2025

Superstar entertainer Blake Shelton will perform live at the new Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Ind., on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 4 at 10 a.m. (Provided Photo/Fishers Event Center)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton is coming to the Fishers Event Center next spring.

Shelton will perform in Fishers on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. at FishersEventCenter.com.

Shelton is one of the most popular entertainers in country music. In the last two decades, he has collected 28 No. 1 singles, sold millions of albums, and earned more than 12.5 billion streams. The Grand Ole Opry member has won numerous awards, including six Academy of Country Music Awards, 10 CMA Broadcast Awards, and six People’s Choice Awards.

Fishers Event Center is scheduled to open its doors in November. The state-of-the-art venue has a seating capacity of 7,500 and will host concerts, comedy shows, and more. It will also be home to three professional sports teams: the Indy Fuel Hockey Club of the ECHL, Indy Ignite of the Professional Volleyball Federation, and the Fishers Freight of the Indoor Football League.