Blog: Global Microsoft outage impacts Indiana BMV, AES Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A global Microsoft outage that began late Thursday has caused stress and frustration worldwide as millions of people sit stranded in airports, fail to pay bills online, or even call 911.

Indianapolis International Airport told travelers Friday morning to check with their airline before heading to the terminal as airlines including Delta, United, and American were forced to ground planes and delay or cancel thousands of flights.

By 10:45 a.m., 25 flights had been canceled and 40 others had been delayed, according to Flight Aware.

10:58 a.m.

FedEx announced potential package delays due to global outages.

UPS also announces potential package delays.

10:56 a.m.

Gas pumps at Speedway are currently down and no credit card payments are available. Circle K gas stations are experiencing similar issues.

10:51 a.m.

NIPSCO is experiencing technical issues with their website and mobile app. Customers are encouraged to call 24/7 emergency lines. Electric: 1-800-464-7726, Gas: 1-800-634-3524, or if able to call 911.

10:31 a.m.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Department is utilizing a back 911 system due to ongoing outages and asked residents to call the admin line at 574-223-2819 or text 911 for assistance.

10:23 a.m.

Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation, gave a statement regarding recent technology outages.

10:18 a.m.

Duke Energy reports payment outage due to global internet disruption.

9:30 a.m.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is affected by the outage and unable to process transactions. It encouraged Hoosiers to check bmv.in.gov for updates.

9 a.m.

The Zionsville Police Department said that its non-emergency line was down and asked residents to instead call Boone County Dispatch at 317-482-1412.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is relying on its backup 911 systems and asked people who couldn’t reach 911 to call 574-936-3187.

8:45 a.m.

The City of Carmel says the outage is affecting city government connectivity.

“We are working diligently to restore connection and expect public services to be up-and-running this morning,” city officials said on X.

8:15 a.m.

AES Indiana says its payment vendor has been affected by the outage and customers would not be able to pay their bills.