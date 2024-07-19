Blog: How global Microsoft outage is impacting Indiana

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is affected by the outage and unable to process transactions. It encouraged Hoosiers to check bmv.in.gov for updates. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A global Microsoft outage that began late Thursday has caused stress and frustration worldwide as millions of people sit stranded in airports, fail to pay bills online, or even call 911.

Indianapolis International Airport told travelers Friday morning to check with their airline before heading to the terminal as airlines — including Delta, United, and American — were forced to ground planes and delay or cancel thousands of flights.

By 3:30 p.m., 38 flights had been canceled and 78 others had been delayed at the Indianapolis airport, according to Flight Aware. Affected airlines including Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta, Endeavor Air, Envoy Air, Frontier, GoJet, PSA Airlines, Republic, Spirit, Southwest, Sun Country Airlines, and United.

3:05 p.m.

Ascension St. Vincent tells News 8 that it does not use CrowdStrike for systems that we own and manage, but some third-parties the health care provider works with do. For those impacted systems, Ascension is using normal downtime procedures as appropriate until they are again online.

2:47 p.m.

AES Indiana reports that the tech outage that impacted their payment vendor has been resolved. Customers who were unable to make a payment due to the outage will not be penalized.

2:31 p.m.

Wayne County Emergency Communications reports that their phone system has been restored.

2:19 p.m.

The BMV reports that the myBMV system is back online. Customers should complete transactions through this medium. Most connect kiosks are back online, while others are still down. BMV branches are working to restore their systems.

2:07 p.m.

Bowen Health Clinic in Warsaw says it’s experiencing intermittent issues in accessing patient records and other systems, including phones and computers. All medical appointments were canceled for the day. Some access was restored at 2 p.m., but the clinic was not yet fully operational.

1:16 p.m.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office reports that their 911 system is back up and running. If residents are still experiencing problems, they are encouraged to call the business line or text 911.

12:47 p.m.

Wayne County Emergency Communications announces that their emergency and non-emergency lines have been moved to a backup system.

12:42 p.m.

Indianapolis International Airport reports that airline delays are intermittent. Those traveling are being instructed to check their airline’s website or app for updates.

11:57 a.m.

Local Social Security offices are closed due to global outage. Anyone needing assistance is encouraged to call 800-772-1213.

10:58 a.m.

FedEx announces potential package delays due to global outages.

UPS also announces potential package delays.

10:56 a.m.

Gas pumps at Speedway are currently down and no credit card payments are available. Circle K gas stations are experiencing similar issues.

(Gas pump at Circle K on 21st and Capitol is out of service due to global technology outage. (WISH Photo/ Kyle Fisher))

(Speedway gas station on Kentucky Avenue is closed due to a global outage. (WISH photo/Kyle Fisher))

10:51 a.m.

NIPSCO is experiencing technical issues with their website and mobile app. Customers are encouraged to call 24/7 emergency lines. Electric: 1-800-464-7726, Gas: 1-800-634-3524, or if able to call 911.

10:45 a.m.

Forum Credit Union reports that phone and chat services may experience interruptions, but all other services are operational.

10:31 a.m.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Department is utilizing a back 911 system due to ongoing outages and asked residents to call the admin line at 574-223-2819 or text 911 for assistance.

10:23 a.m.

Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation, gave a statement regarding recent technology outages.

10:18 a.m.

Duke Energy reports payment outage due to global internet disruption.

9:30 a.m.

9 a.m.

The Zionsville Police Department said that its non-emergency line was down and asked residents to instead call Boone County Dispatch at 317-482-1412.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is relying on its backup 911 systems and asked people who couldn’t reach 911 to call 574-936-3187.

8:45 a.m.

The City of Carmel says the outage is affecting city government connectivity.

“We are working diligently to restore connection and expect public services to be up-and-running this morning,” city officials said on X.

8:15 a.m.

AES Indiana says its payment vendor has been affected by the outage and customers would not be able to pay their bills.