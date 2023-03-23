Search
Weather blog: Severe weather expected Thursday

A general view is seen of a lightning strike as a severe storm hits Sydney on October 13, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Severe thunderstorms have arrived in central Indiana.

11:08 a.m.

10:55 a.m.

10:36 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for central Morgan County and southeastern Putnam County until 11 a.m. Thursday.

At 1031 a.m. a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Greencastle, or 26 miles northwest of Bloomington, moving east at 55 mph.

Threats include quarter size hail. Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations in the path of this thunderstorm include Monrovia, Brooklyn, Bethany, Centerton, Mooresville, Lake Hart, and Waverly. This includes I-70 between mile markers 43 and 52.

