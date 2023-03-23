Weather blog: Severe weather expected Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Severe thunderstorms have arrived in central Indiana.

11:08 a.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Greenfield IN, Knightstown IN and Carthage IN until 11:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/qta62M5jkY — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) March 23, 2023

10:55 a.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Franklin IN, New Whiteland IN and Whiteland IN until 11:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/7opauaxJmU — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) March 23, 2023

10:36 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for central Morgan County and southeastern Putnam County until 11 a.m. Thursday.

At 1031 a.m. a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Greencastle, or 26 miles northwest of Bloomington, moving east at 55 mph.

Threats include quarter size hail. Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations in the path of this thunderstorm include Monrovia, Brooklyn, Bethany, Centerton, Mooresville, Lake Hart, and Waverly. This includes I-70 between mile markers 43 and 52.