Indiana police seek information on missing woman last seen in 2014 in Bloomfield

Marina Boelter of Bloomfield, Ind. Boelter was last seen on Dec. 31, 2014, near the IGA parking lot on US 231 south of Bloomfield. At the time of her disappearance, she was 18 years old. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are asking for any information on the disappearance of Marina Boelter, a Bloomfield woman last seen in 2014.

Boelter, who was 18 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen at a gas station near her workplace, the IGA grocery on U.S. 231 south of Bloomfield around 6 p.m. Dec. 31, 2014.

A day later, her coworkers reported her missing after she didn’t show up for her shift.

Boelter was described as white, 5 foot 3 inches tall, and 120 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink and white Nikes and a cross necklace police say she “frequently wore.”

Indiana State Police says Boelter has not been seen since. Jan. 1, 2025 marks 10 years since her disappearance.

Anyone who can provide any information on Boelter was asked to contact state police Det. Kent Rohfling at 812-332-4411 or Crime Stoppers.

Bloomfield is in southwestern Indiana and about a 40-minute drive from Bloomington.