Bloomington City Council postpones decision on combining police, fire HQ

Police Headquarters is viewed Jan. 18, 2023, at 220 E. Third St. in Bloomington, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind (WISH) — After several hours of debate Wednesday night, the Bloomington City Council postponed a vote until next week on whether to combine the police and fire departments in one building.

The proposal calls for moving the police department from its headquarters at 220 E. Third St. and combine it with the fire department and several city offices located in the Showers City Hall, 401 N. Morton St.

Paul Post, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 88, said, “The Showers building is 113 years old. It’s very old construction. It’s about 60 years older than the building we are currently in, which was built in the mid-’60s.”

Democrat Mayor John Hamilton said putting the two agencies in the same building would make it easier for nonsworn personnel in both agencies to work together. “We are seeing more and more non-sworn police and firefighters, such as social and mental health workers, along with community service specialists,” Hamilton said in a statement.

The council could vote at its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25.

Under the current proposal before the council, the city government would purchase part of the Showers building and then retrofit it to accommodate the police department.

Post worries there won’t be enough room for the officers to work with. “Obviously, you don’t have the public going into certain areas. They have to be secured areas, your evidence, your areas where there is casework being done, or meeting with victims.”

Post adds that he would prefer a new building be constructed for the police department.

The police department’s existing headquarters was partially flooded in 2021.