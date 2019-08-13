Bloomington Farmers’ Market to reopen after safety concerns

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The city’s Saturday farmers’ market will reopen this weekend after being shut down for two weeks over safety concerns, the mayor said late Tuesday afternoon in a news release.

The concerns have to do with alleged ties between a vendor and white nationalism.

Mayor John Hamilton said city leaders met with local vendors and advocates about responding to hate groups and bigotry.

The mayor said two streets will be closed during market hours to create a larger comfort zone. There will also be extra cameras and police officers.

Hamilton also said plans were made to meet with federal representatives and lawmakers to urge effective responses to gun violence.