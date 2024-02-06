Bloomington man killed in two-vehicle crash in Monroe County

A Bloomington man died on the morning on Feb. 6, 2024, after his truck was hit by another vehicle as he entered an intersection outside of Bloomington. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Monroe County man died Tuesday morning after his pickup truck was hit by a vehicle at an intersection outside of Bloomington, Indiana State Police say.

The man was identified as 66-year-old John Skirvin of Bloomington.

State troopers, along with Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies, were called to the intersection of South Garrison Chapel Road and West Gardner Road around 8:06 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a two-vehicle accident.

That intersection is located in Van Buren Township, just west of Bloomington.

When they arrived, officers found two pick-up trucks with extensive damage. Investigators learned that Skirven, driving a red and black 1996 GMC Sonoma, was driving east on West Gardner Road. When he entered the T-intersection, a white 1995 Ford F150 driving south hit struck Skirvin’s vehicle.

Skirvin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, 38-year-old Joshua Scroggins of Bloomington, was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment and a blood draw, as is Indiana state law whenever there is a fatal crash.