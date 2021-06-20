Local

Bloomington man missing after flooding found dead

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomington man who went missing Friday night was found dead Sunday, Bloomington Police Department said.

Colten Booe, 31, was last seen with a 29-year-old friend driving through floodwaters at the intersection of South College Avenue and West Dodds Street. Booe’s brother called police around 7:45 a.m. Saturday to report him missing.

Booe’s friend told investigators the Nissan Versa they were in began to drift and collided with an unknown object. He was able to pull himself to safety after being dragged underwater momentarily and was taken to the hospital. The friend never saw Booe, who was driving, or the car again.

Police say officers located the car on its side in Switchyard Park at approximately 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

Booe’s body was found just south of County Club Drive near Clear Creek around 8:45 a.m. Sunday by a search team of family and friends.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine Booe’s cause of death.