Bloomington man starts firewood business to give those with criminal records a chance for a turnaround

BLOOMINGTON (WIBC) — Ajay Jackson, a 53-year-old man from Bloomington, is using his personal experience to make a difference for those still behind bars. After spending 28 years in the justice system, both as a juvenile and an adult, Jackson understands the struggles that come with reintegration into society. Now, he is dedicated to helping others break the cycle of incarceration and crime.

Jackson has started Jumble Firewood, a business in Monroe County that processes firewood. What sets his company apart is that it provides employment opportunities specifically for individuals with criminal histories. By offering work to those who have been incarcerated, Jackson’s goal is to show them that a different path is possible.

Through Jumble Firewood, Jackson sends a message of hope to current inmates: there is a way out, and work is waiting for them if they are willing to make the effort.

His mission is to demonstrate that breaking the cycle of crime and recidivism is achievable, and that people can rebuild their lives with the right support and opportunities.

According to the Indiana Department of Correction, of those offenders released in 2020, almost 35% were recommitted to the IDOC within three years of their release date for either a new conviction or a violation of post-release supervision.