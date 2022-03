Local

Bloomington man’s cooking leads to apartment fire, death

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man died in a fire at Woodland Springs Apartments on Tuesday.

He was identified as Bobby Coker Jr., 43, of Bloomington. The Monroe Fire District found Coker on Tuesday evening.

The state fire marshal and the fire investigators said on Wednesday the fire was caused by a gas range in the kitchen.

They said Coker was cooking and left it unattended.

Coker died of asphyxia from smoke inhalation.