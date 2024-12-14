9-year-old boy missing from Bloomington, police request public’s help

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 9-year-old boy.

Bentleey McGlocklin was last seen at 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. He was seen on camera leaving his home from the 1300 block of S Basswood Circle, on Bloomington’s southwest side near I-69 and Bloomfield Road.

Police say Bentleey is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt, and no shoes.

Bentleey is approximately 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighing around 90 pounds.

BPD said that multiple agencies are helping in the search.

Anyone with information into Bentleey’s whereabouts are urged to call 812-339-4477 or 911.