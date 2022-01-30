Local

Bloomington to start Black History Month events with health, wellness panel

(Image from Video/City of Bloomington, IN - Safe and Civil City on Facebook)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Black History Month will kick off Tuesday in Bloomington with a health and wellness panel of local professionals in mental, spiritual, physical and internal health.

The free, public event will open with a reception at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the FAR Center for Contemporary Arts, 505 W. Fourth St.

The program, which also will be livestreamed, will start at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release from Shatoyia Moss, Safe and Civil City Program director, and Andrew Krebs, communications director for the Blooomington mayor’s office.

The livestream will be on Zoom; the meeting identification number is 883 4205 9722.

Additional Black History Month events in Bloomington

Bloomington Black Strategic Alliance and Black Democratic Caucus’ fifth annual State of the Black Community Address will be via Zoom beginning at 5:30 p.m. The address will feature the impact of historical and structural discrimination, reparations, housing policy, and education’s effect on the Black community. Featured panelists are Valerie Grim, Kim Morris-Newsome, Kevin Jenkins, and Ashley Pirani. The event’s Zoom link will be available at bloomington.in.gov/bhm.

Black History Month Essay Contest Awards Program will honor students in grades 4-12 at the 2022 Black History Month Essay Contest Awards Program via Facebook and the Black History Month website on at 6 p.m. Feb. 17. Winning essays will be read aloud and available on the Black History Month webpage. View the event at facebook.com/SafeAndCivilCity.

Black History Month Gala will be held virtually; ticket holders will receive a meal, a virtual gala link, and a gala gift. The event will feature music, highlights from the month, and recognition of the 2022 Living Legend and Outstanding Black Leaders of Tomorrow award recipients. The program will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater or at bctboxoffice.org.