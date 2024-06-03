Blues, Beer, & BBQ returns to Cumberland this summer
CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — The Town of Cumberland is bringing all the summer fun starting this month for its annual free concert series that brings together the best of blues music, delicious food, and refreshing drinks.
Blues, Beer, & BBQ is back to bring a night of fun consisting of a variety of delicious food and drink trucks. From savory BBQ to refreshing drinks, there is a little something for your family and friends to enjoy.
The event also features an adjoining park.
Organizers warn that no outside alcohol is allowed on the premises.
“The first BBB was held on June 3, 2017, and since then, it has become a beloved tradition in our town,” said the Town of Cumberland in a release.
The BBB is located behind Retulled at 11623 E. Washinton St. and will take place from 5-9 p.m. except the June 29 performance from 6-10 p.m. for the fireworks display.
Dates and times of performances
June 29 | 6-10 PM | Chicago Blues & Fireworks
- Black Cat & The Bones
- Rebekah Meldrum
- Tad Robinson
July 27 | 5-9 PM | Ladies’ Night!
- Jennie DeVoe
- King Bee & The Stingers
- Queen Delphine and the Crown Jewels
August 31 | 5-9 PM | Southern Blues
- The Blue Sky Dogs
- Zach Day
- Gordon Bonham
September 28 | 5-9 PM | ROCKTEMBER
- Six Figures
- Rockin Horse Band
- That 90’s Band
For those wanting a VIP experience, an exclusive package offers front-row parking, a complimentary t-shirt, shaded seating, and more. Click here to learn more.