Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Blues, Beer, & BBQ returns to Cumberland this summer

(Provided Photo/The Town of Cumberland)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — The Town of Cumberland is bringing all the summer fun starting this month for its annual free concert series that brings together the best of blues music, delicious food, and refreshing drinks.

Blues, Beer, & BBQ is back to bring a night of fun consisting of a variety of delicious food and drink trucks. From savory BBQ to refreshing drinks, there is a little something for your family and friends to enjoy.

The event also features an adjoining park.

Organizers warn that no outside alcohol is allowed on the premises.

“The first BBB was held on June 3, 2017, and since then, it has become a beloved tradition in our town,” said the Town of Cumberland in a release.

The BBB is located behind Retulled at 11623 E. Washinton St. and will take place from 5-9 p.m. except the June 29 performance from 6-10 p.m. for the fireworks display.

Dates and times of performances

June 29 | 6-10 PM | Chicago Blues & Fireworks

  • Black Cat & The Bones
  • Rebekah Meldrum
  • Tad Robinson

July 27 | 5-9 PM | Ladies’ Night!

  • Jennie DeVoe
  • King Bee & The Stingers
  • Queen Delphine and the Crown Jewels

August 31 | 5-9 PM | Southern Blues

  • The Blue Sky Dogs
  • Zach Day
  • Gordon Bonham

September 28 | 5-9 PM | ROCKTEMBER

  • Six Figures
  • Rockin Horse Band
  • That 90’s Band

For those wanting a VIP experience, an exclusive package offers front-row parking, a complimentary t-shirt, shaded seating, and more. Click here to learn more.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Opening statements set for Hunter...
Political News /
Study: 12% of rental homes...
Business /
Delphi murders judge rejects several...
Crime Watch 8 /
Tasty Takeout: GALS Fresh Fish...
All Indiana /
Caitlin Clark adds another award...
Indiana Fever /
Music festival honors the lives...
All Indiana /
Police dog hurt during chase...
Crime Watch 8 /
Health Spotlight: Potential risks associated...
Health Spotlight /