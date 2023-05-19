BMV announces new opportunity for Hoosiers to complete driving skills test

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new opportunity is coming for Hoosiers seeking a driver’s license from the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

The BMV announced its changes that will allow eligible individuals seeking a driver’s license, permit, or identification card in Indiana.

House Enrolled Act 1050-2023 (HEA 1050) will allow licensed training schools to administer a driving skills test to people who hold a valid learner’s permit. Before, people with their learner’s permit had to wait 90 days after they turned 16 to complete a driving skills test.

The BMV says that these changes will expand the options for eligible Hoosiers to complete their driving test during their training. For more information on licensed schools click here.