BMV to resume walk-in service on June 15

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers will soon be able to go to Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches without an appointment.

The BMV announced Monday that walk-in service will resume on June 15.

Driving skills exams will still not be given.

“We know many Hoosiers need to visit a branch in the next few weeks. Folks will check in with our staff prior to entry to a branch and we will work to process transactions as quickly as possible without compromising service or safety,” BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy said in a statement.

Branch workers who interact with customers will wear face masks. Customers are encouraged to wear masks as well.