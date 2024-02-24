Boat, Sport and Travel show wraps up at Indiana State Fairgrounds this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show enters its final weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

It’s the 69th year the show is running and organizers say it’s the biggest outdoor trade show in the country.

One exhibitor, Mike “The Big Cheese” Favorman came to promote his book “Ultimate Camp Cooking” with his business partner Pat Mac.

They perform a comedy cooking demonstration to show off some of their recipes.

“We believe that when you’re in the outdoors, no (eating) hamburgers. No hot dogs,” Favorman said. “(We like) gourmet, inexpensive, cheap, no, clean up at all (cooking). No one likes to do dishes.”

Vendors are using every exhibit building at the fairgrounds — over 750,000 square feet — to show off all things outdoorsy like new boats, camping equipment, and hiking gear.

Off-Road Campers is a camper trailer manufacturer based out of Pittsboro, Indiana. It’s their first year at the show. Many of their campers feature solar panels on the roof.

COO Mike Dove says he has no true demographic, he’s sold to people 35 to 75 years old — avid campers, hunters, and people looking to try something new.

“We want to bring a need we think in the industry,” Dove said. “(It’s) not only off-road camping but luxury camping. We build quality and it’s a generational camper. It’ll last you a lifetime.”

Representatives from vacation destinations in over 22 states and 15 countries are also available to talk about booking trips.

For companies like Reeder Trausch Marine, the show is an opportunity to sell their pontoon boats.

Owner J Hurless says it’s a great way to kick off the spring.

“It’s a great time to buy,” Hurless said. “(We’re) seeing more and more people get out in the water for the first time. They’re making memories with their family and that’s what it’s all about.”

Also at the Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday is the 26th Indiana Deer, Turkey and Waterfowl Expo. It serves as a companion event to the Boat, Sport, and Travel Show.

Vendors from around the country show off all things hunting.

Brian Wilson runs Morel Dogs, offering training services for owners and their dogs to learn how to hunt for morel mushrooms.

“I’ve been working really dialing in the training process of getting dogs to find morels,” Wilson said. “We finally have it and now we have an online course that we’re here promoting … The way a dog’s nose works is just amazing. It really fascinates me. That’s really where my passion is.”

Admission to one show gets you into both trade shows at the fairgrounds.

Tickets are $16 in at the door for adults and $10 for kids 12-6 years old. Meanwhile, kids 5 and under get in for free.

The show runs until 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.