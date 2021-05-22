Local

Boater finds body in White River near 16th Street

Homicide investigators with IMPD responded on May 22, 2021, after a boater found a body in the White River. (WISH Photo/Dan Klein)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boater on Saturday afternoon found a body in the White River near 16th Street and Lafayette Road.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department around 4:18 p.m. Saturday were called to the area on a report of a death investigation.

Lt. Shane Foley with IMPD Public Affairs said a boater found the body and brought it to shore.

On Saturday afternoon, homicide detectives and the coroner’s office were responding to the scene. Foley said there was no indication of criminal activity at this time.

No information about the age, gender or identity of the person found was provided by police.