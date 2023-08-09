Search
Boater finds body on Eagle Creek Reservoir

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boater found a body floating in Eagle Creek Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon, the Pike Township Fire Department chief says.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says its homicide detectives responded to conduct a death investigation.

Jeff Beam, chief for the fire department, says a boater called 911 to report the body.

A dive rescue team was called to the Eagle Creek Reservoir boat ramp at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

No information was immediately available on the gender or age of the person found.

