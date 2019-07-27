Body found at Shelbyville elementary school playground

UPDATE: Police around 7:50 p.m. Saturday said the man’s death was self-inflicted.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been found dead at a Shelbyville elementary school playground.

The Shelby County Coroner’s Office was requested Saturday to respond to a playground at Hendricks Elementary School, 1111 St. Joseph St., for a “deceased person” call.

The body was found outside and behind the school building, Shelbyville Police Lt. Michael Turner said around 12:21 p.m. in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police said the death did not appear to be suspicious in nature and the public was not in any danger.

