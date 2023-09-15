Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Body found in a pavilion at Shadyside Park in Anderson

Anderson Police Department officers responded to a report of a male unresponsive in a pavilion at Shadyside Park, 1110 N Broadway St, just before 10 a.m. on Friday. (Provided Photo/Madison County Community News Network.)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A death investigation is underway in Anderson after a body was found Friday morning in a pavilion at a park.

Anderson Police Department officers responded to a report of a male unresponsive in a pavilion at Shadyside Memorial Park, 1110 N Broadway St, just before 10 a.m. on Friday. That’s less than 2 miles northwest of Anderson University.

Officers say the investigation was turned over to the Madison County Coroner’s Office, and the cause of death is expected to be determined in the coming days.

The identity of the male will be released once his family has been notified.

No further information has been released.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

INDOT announces overnight lane closures...
Local News /
Police seize firearms, fentanyl pills,...
Crime Watch 8 /
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander...
National News /
3 acquitted in final trial...
National News /
Indiana Sen. John Ford resigning...
News /
AC announces tailgate destination for...
High School - The Zone /
Hitting back at hunger –...
Local News /
Week 5: Will your school’s...
High School - The Zone /