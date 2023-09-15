Body found in a pavilion at Shadyside Park in Anderson

Anderson Police Department officers responded to a report of a male unresponsive in a pavilion at Shadyside Park, 1110 N Broadway St, just before 10 a.m. on Friday. (Provided Photo/Madison County Community News Network.)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A death investigation is underway in Anderson after a body was found Friday morning in a pavilion at a park.

Anderson Police Department officers responded to a report of a male unresponsive in a pavilion at Shadyside Memorial Park, 1110 N Broadway St, just before 10 a.m. on Friday. That’s less than 2 miles northwest of Anderson University.

Officers say the investigation was turned over to the Madison County Coroner’s Office, and the cause of death is expected to be determined in the coming days.

The identity of the male will be released once his family has been notified.

No further information has been released.