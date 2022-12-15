Local

Body found in Bargersville pond ID’d as 19-year-old Indianapolis man

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The body found in a Bargersville pond Thursday has been identified as a 19-year-old Indianapolis man, the Johnson County coroner said Thursday night.

A autopsy will happen Friday morning for Angel Luna. The coroner says Luna’s body was found near Clary Crossing South Drive and State Road 135. That’s next to the Clary Crossing Apartments, which has several retention ponds shown on 2022 satellite photos.

Bargersville Police Department Officer Jeremy Roll earlier told News 8 that the body was found around 11:45 a.m. Thursday near 3154 S. State Road 135. That’s the address for Aspen Trace Family-first Senior Living, an assisted-living facility surrounded by the apartment complex off State Road 135 between West Smokey Row Road and County Road 700 North.