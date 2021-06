Local

Body found in Fishers retention pond

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating after a body was found in a retention pond in Fishers.

The Fishers Police Department says the body was found near Allisonville Road and Easy Street.

No identification has been made.

Police have not said if any foul play is involved.

News 8 has a crew on the scene. This story will be updated when more information is made available.