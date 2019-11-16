Body found in house on fire in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities found a body inside a house on fire Friday afternoon.

Maj. Brian Seldon with Kokomo Police Department said authorities were sent to the fire at a home in the 1800 block of Columbus Boulevard. A local news organization said the fire was reported about 3 p.m.

Police and the Howard County Coroner’s Office were working to learn the identity of the person, the cause of death and the cause of the fire.

Seldon told the Kokomo Tribune that officers are also investigating whether ammunition in the house may have detonated during the fire.