Body found in pond on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a pond on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Pike Township Fire Department was called about 4:10 p.m. Friday to the small retention pond near the 4600 block of Kimmeridge Lane. That’s just southeast of the East 56th Street and Georgetown Road.

IMPD said investigators are waiting to see if foul play is a factor in the death.

No additional information was immediately available from officials.

A resident said the pond is not used for fishing, swimming or boating.