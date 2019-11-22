Body found in pond ID’d as missing 75-year-old Lawrence woman

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of missing Lawrence woman, Karen Glass. (Provided Photo/Lawrence FD)

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Officials have identified the body of a woman found in a retention pond Thursday morning as 75-year-old Karen Glass.

Glass, who suffered from dementia, went missing Wednesday evening in the area of 79th Street east of Oaklandon Road.

Crews searching for Glass found a body in a pond in a neighborhood southeast of 79th Street just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the body as that of Glass on Friday.

The coroner’s office has not released Glass’ cause and manner of death.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: