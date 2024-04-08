Body found in retention pond in neighborhood off Hillside Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a body was found in a retention pond in a neighborhood on Indianapolis’ near northside Monday morning.

Online records show that Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called to the 2200 block of East 24th Street around 11:50 a.m. after a body was reported floating in the water.

That’s in a residential area off Hillside Avenue and East 24th Street.

Firefighters, along with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers, arrived at the scene and located the person in the pond. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they were working to gather further information on the incident.

The name and age of the person hasn’t been released.