Body found in White River in northern Morgan County

(FILE Photo Provided by Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

WAVERLY, Ind. (WISH) -- An unidentified body has been found in the White River in northern Morgan County, officials said Sunday.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 10:45 a.m. near the State Road 144 bridge.

The person who discovered the body told authorities they were walking along the river bank and found the body.

Investigators are working to identify the body.

Indiana Conservation officers are investigating along with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Morgan County Coroner's Office.

No other details have been released.