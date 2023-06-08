Body found inside car in private Boone Co. pond

A shoulder patch belonging to a member of the Boone County Sheriff's Office in Boone County, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

SHADELAND, Ind. (WISH) — A dive team with the Department of Natural Resources found a man inside a car submerged in a pond on Tuesday.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, around 2 p.m. a local fisherman called to report that a car was submerged in a private pond near the intersection of U.S. Highway 52 and County Road 700 North. That’s north of Stockwell.

A DNR dive team responded to the scene and found a man inside the vehicle in the driver’s seat.

The sheriff’s office has not released the identity of the man.