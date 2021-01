Body found near Bishop Chatard High School

Area where a body was found near Bishop Chatard High School on Jan. 19, 2021. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A body was discovered near Bishop Chatard High School Tuesday morning, according to the school.

The school says the body was found by a retention pond south of school campus on 58th Street.

There is no threat to the school and school is going on a planned.

Currently, as police conduct their investigation, 58th Street in the area is closed to traffic.

Police believe the person may have overdosed.