Body found on roadside near Indy border in Morgan County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A homeowner walking her dog found a body Friday in a ditch just south of the Indianapolis border in northern Morgan County.

Morgan County sheriff’s deputies were sent at 3:45 p.m. Friday to the 11000 block of Mann Road. That’s between West Ralston Road in Indianapolis and East Landersdale Road in Morgan County.

The Morgan County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating, according to a news release from Sheriff Richard W. Myers.

The badly decomposed body was on the east side of Mann Road in a wooded area.

An autopsy was set for Saturday to try to determine the gender and identity of the person.

Anyone with information was urged to call the Morgan County 911 dispatch center at (765) 342-5544.