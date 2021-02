Body found under bridge on city’s near south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A body was found Saturday on the city’s near south side.

Officers were called to the intersection of East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive and Beecher Street around 10:40 a.m. on a report of a death investigation.

Police found the body under a bridge, the department said by email.

No additional information about the gender, age or identity of the person or the circumstances of the person’s death was immediately released.