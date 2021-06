Local

Body of Elwood man discovered in White River

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a 37-year-old man was recovered from the White River on Sunday, according to Indiana Conservation officers

Authorities believe that Charles Bond of Elwood jumped into the river using a homemade platform and failed to resurface after striking an object in the water.

A local kayaker located the body, which was later recovered by first responders.

The investigation is ongoing and an exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.