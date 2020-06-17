Body of longtime bait and tackle store owner found in Greenfield pond

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenfield man was found dead in a retention pond Monday evening, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday night.

Charles Schrieber, 87, was found dead in a pond in the area of Cone Court and Longfellow Lane.

According to DNR, Schrieber’s family noticed he was missing and began searching for him. They found his body in the pond they said he frequently walked near.

Officials say he was found in 4 feet of water near the shoreline.

Schrieber was the owner of Schrieber’s Bait and Tackle in Greenfield for over 60 years, according to Schrieber’s obituary.

It’s unknown how Schrieber died. DNR said the investigation is ongoing.